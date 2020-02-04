Irene Louise (Matthias) Atkinson

April 13, 1925 - January 29, 2020

Irene was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to Amanda and Frederick Matthias. She and her sister Louise moved to Weed, California, in 1941, where they joined their brother Ray.

Irene was employed by the Long Bell Lumber Company in Weed during W.W. II. She met her future husband Walter Atkinson on a blind date arranged by sister Louise and her husband Robert Dollar. Irene and Walter were married on September 3, 1949, in Mt. Shasta, California.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She and Walter lived in Weed until his retirement from Long Bell in 1991, when they moved to Albany to join other family members. Walter passed away in 1996.

Irene was for many years a devoted member of the Rebekah Lodge in both Weed and Albany. She counted many long-time friends among her Rebekah sisters. She held numerous offices in the lodge and rarely missed a meeting.

The youngest of Amanda and Frederick’s five children, Irene was the last survivor. She is survived by niece Marolyn Brenneman of Albany, and nephews Edward Loy of Albany, Vernon Loy of Medford, and William and James Dollar of Salem.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Irene Atkinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.