January 19, 1922 – July 20, 2021

Irene M. Plinski, 99, of Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at the Lebanon Veterans' Home.

Irene was born in Winona, Minnesota to Karl and Anna Praxel. She attended school in Winona. Irene married Edward Leonard Plinski on March 4, 1943, who preceded her in death on November 1, 2007.

Irene moved to Lebanon with her husband in June of 1955. The couple formed Star Electric Motor Service Inc. in 1969. She worked there for many years alongside her sons until she retired.

Irene didn't always support her sons wild adventures, but she was always there to pick up the pieces as needed. She was always loving, caring, and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Irene was very active with the American Legion Auxiliary Santiam Post 51 as she was dedicated to the veterans. She was an Auxiliary president, held many offices and chaired Girl State for many years.

Irene was preceded in death by her husband and three brothers. Irene is survived by her sons, Edward K. and Karen, Tom, and wife Kathy, Gary, and wife Vicki, and Richard, four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, all of Lebanon.