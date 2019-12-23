Irving E. Dayton Ph.D.

January 31, 1927 — November 4, 2019

Irving E. Dayton was born on January 31, 1927, in Detroit, Michigan, and died November 4, 2019 at his home in Corvallis. He grew up in Mountain Lakes, New Jersey, where he graduated from high school as valedictorian. He excelled on the cross-country team and continued to run and hike throughout his life.

Irv graduated from Swarthmore College in 1948 and earned a Ph.D. in physics from Cornell University in 1952. During his early career Irv taught physics at Princeton, worked for Babcock & Wilcox and was an assistant professor at Swarthmore. In 1961 he moved his family to Bozeman, Montana. He was head of the physics department at Montana State University from 1962 to 1966, Vice President for Academic Affairs at MSU from 1966 to1976, Acting Commissioner of Higher Education for the State of Montana from 1976 to 1981, and Commissioner of Higher Education from 1981 to 1985. He spent a year teaching physics in Malaysia and was acting president at Montana Tech for one year before retiring. Throughout his career he was well-known for his progressive ideas including unwavering support for the advancement of women’s education and career opportunities.