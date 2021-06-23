January 6, 1923 - May 7, 2021
Isabel Schreiber was reunited with her beloved dog, Maggie, at the rainbow bridge on May 7, 2021.
She was born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1923, and married Arthur Schreiber in 1942. They were married for 72 years until Arthur's death on November 7, 2014. During WWII, she worked in a rayon factory making parachute cord. They moved to California in 1963 and to Corvallis in 1993. Isabel enjoyed bowling and gardening wherever she called home.
Isabel is survived by a son, Art, and his wife, Janis, Groveland, California, and two daughters, Anita Sonn, Philomath, and Beth Ross, Phoenix, Arizona. Isabel will be interred with her husband at the
Willamette National Cemetery. Please leave thoughts and memories at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
