1948 – 2020
Jack Richard Pimm, the first child of Richard and Doris (Smith) Pimm, was born in Wendel, Idaho, on May 17, 1948. He lived the early years of his life there in a vacated internment camp barracks with his parents before moving to the Willamette Valley of Oregon. His Idaho years may account for his lifelong love of potatoes and dislike of onions.
In the late 1960s, Jack served in the Army, stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska, where he made many forever buddies. At the end of his service, his folks flew to Alaska to meet him and drove home together on the Alcan Highway. Jack counted that adventure as one of the important ones of his life.
After attending a short time at Lane Community College, he moved back to the family farm near Peoria, where he then lived out the rest of his life. That life included his marriage to his sweetheart, Bonny Fieber, on June 17, 1972, even though it meant keeping her pet goat. It also included the birth and raising of three sons of who he was exceedingly proud. Bonny and sons, Casey, Eric, and Rick, along with their wives and many children, survive him.
Above all else, Jack loved God, salvation, farming, and family. He also enjoyed visiting with all people and eating cheeseburgers. His favorite pastime was driving a tractor. When he was finished with that, he would find another field and drive tractor some more. He recently told his family to bury him in the Bear Cat Stieger on the backside of the place near Muddy Creek. (Family has opted for a cemetery plot at the Oakville Cemetery since they still need the tractor.)
Before cancer overtook him, Jack enjoyed singing at church and talking about Jesus. He was a member of the Brownsville First Baptist Church and looked forward to being in Heaven with Dean Sade so they could fish together. He figured Dean, who preceded him with death by cancer, probably has the best fishing holes scoped out.
Because of the COVID 19 situation, the family must forgo a traditional funeral. Still, the children and grandchildren have been creative in finding ways to honor the memory of their farming Grandpa. Eric, cut down a tree from his childhood home on the farm, and had it milled. Rick, and son Glen, then used that cedar and some rough sawn fir to construct a simple casket. Each of the grandchildren have written a special note and drawn pictures on the lid for Grandpa.
Jack is also survived by a brother, John Pimm (wife Debbie), of Milk River, Alberta, Canada, a sister, Linda Moffitt (husband David), of Port Angeles, Washington and a passel of beloved nieces and nephews who grew up summers in the blueberry field, running combines, and helping burn fields. My, oh, my, he loved them all.
Memorial contributions in Jack’s honor may be made to the Brownsville First Baptist Church, in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St. Albany, 97321. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
