1948 – 2020

Jack Richard Pimm, the first child of Richard and Doris (Smith) Pimm, was born in Wendel, Idaho, on May 17, 1948. He lived the early years of his life there in a vacated internment camp barracks with his parents before moving to the Willamette Valley of Oregon. His Idaho years may account for his lifelong love of potatoes and dislike of onions.

In the late 1960s, Jack served in the Army, stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska, where he made many forever buddies. At the end of his service, his folks flew to Alaska to meet him and drove home together on the Alcan Highway. Jack counted that adventure as one of the important ones of his life.

After attending a short time at Lane Community College, he moved back to the family farm near Peoria, where he then lived out the rest of his life. That life included his marriage to his sweetheart, Bonny Fieber, on June 17, 1972, even though it meant keeping her pet goat. It also included the birth and raising of three sons of who he was exceedingly proud. Bonny and sons, Casey, Eric, and Rick, along with their wives and many children, survive him.