February 2, 1937 – April 14, 2021

Jack S. Tatum, 84, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Bridgecreek Memory Care.

Jack was born in Elkton, North Carolina, the son of George and Gladys (Sanders) Tatum. He was raised in Elkton and graduated from High School there.

He then moved to Florida and later to California where he met Judy Larkins. They were married February 19, 1965. They moved to Oregon in 1974 and later settled in Albany. Jack had worked as the head custodian at South Albany High School until his retirement in 1996. Judy preceded him in death on April 15, 2016.

Jack was an avid bowler at Lake Shore Lanes Bowling Alley. He also enjoyed gardening and working in his yard.

Jack is survived by his children Becky Unker, Cathy (Bill) Duncan and Robert (Cricket) Tatum, brother Robert James Tatum, grandsons Andrew and Alec Unker and Devon Cunningham, granddaughters Ashley Borter and Tiffany Cramer, great-grandchildren J.J. Cramer and June Cramer.

Services will be held at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. Private interment will be at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.