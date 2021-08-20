Jackie "Jack" Edward Morton

Jack attended Bunker High School, in Bunker, Missouri, graduating in 1957. In 1958, he enlisted in the United States Navy. He served as a Radioman, sailing the globe and experiencing diverse cultures and lifestyles. After four years of honorable service, Jack was discharged from the US Navy in 1962, and the US Navy Reserve in 1964. Serving his country had a profound effect on Jack for the rest of his life.

Upon returning to civilian life, Jack worked hard in multiple jobs, from truck driving to supervising a team of airplane mechanics at Lockheed Martin. In 1973, Jack attended Golden West College and earned an AA degree in Mechanical Engineering.

In 1974, Jack began working for Solar Turbines as a Field Service Representative, a seminal event that would define the rest of his life. There he built and maintained large Turbine engines powering large-scale facilities, such as hospitals and universities, both domestically and internationally. He retired from Solar Turbines in 1999 after 25 years of service.

FAMILY

In 1957, Jack married his high school sweetheart, Rosalee Wisdom, and settled in St. Louis, Missouri. They soon relocated to San Diego, California after joining the US Navy in 1958. During their 24 years of marriage, they welcomed four sons and one daughter.