March 18, 1939 - August 16, 2021
Jackie "Jack" Edward Morton was born to Jeremiah and Helen Zelma Izadiah Chostner Morton of Turtle, Missouri, on March 18, 1939. He passed at the age of 82 on August 16, 2021 under the compassionate care of Samaritan Evergreen Hospice, in Albany, with members of his beloved family at his bedside.
Jack is survived by his wife, Jennie Jo Morton, two sisters, Betty June, Mary Quick, one brother, Fred "Jasper" Morton, five children, Ricky Edward Morton, Steven Mark Morton, Jeffrey Todd Morton, Jerrold Scott Morton, Jacqueline Sue Morton Arase, two step-children, Donald Paul Marrs, Kelli Jo Chase, 12 grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and seven step great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jeremiah and Helen Zelma Izadiah Chostner Morton, one brother, Charles Morton, one sister, Geraldine Crane, and one step-grandchild.
Per Jack's wishes, a funeral service will not be held. Jack will be settled in a niche at the Willamette Memorial Park in Albany. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in Albany.
BIOGRAPHY
The third of six children, Jack was described as a warm-hearted and intensely curious child. He was often found tinkering with various household items just to figure out how they were put together. To him, a telephone was much more than a simple calling device, it was a magnificent piece of machinery with many working components coming together to create the magic for human connection. This intellectual curiosity would shape the rest of his life.
Jack attended Bunker High School, in Bunker, Missouri, graduating in 1957. In 1958, he enlisted in the United States Navy. He served as a Radioman, sailing the globe and experiencing diverse cultures and lifestyles. After four years of honorable service, Jack was discharged from the US Navy in 1962, and the US Navy Reserve in 1964. Serving his country had a profound effect on Jack for the rest of his life.
Upon returning to civilian life, Jack worked hard in multiple jobs, from truck driving to supervising a team of airplane mechanics at Lockheed Martin. In 1973, Jack attended Golden West College and earned an AA degree in Mechanical Engineering.
In 1974, Jack began working for Solar Turbines as a Field Service Representative, a seminal event that would define the rest of his life. There he built and maintained large Turbine engines powering large-scale facilities, such as hospitals and universities, both domestically and internationally. He retired from Solar Turbines in 1999 after 25 years of service.
FAMILY
In 1957, Jack married his high school sweetheart, Rosalee Wisdom, and settled in St. Louis, Missouri. They soon relocated to San Diego, California after joining the US Navy in 1958. During their 24 years of marriage, they welcomed four sons and one daughter.
In 1986 Jack married Jennie Jo Clark from Vancouver, Washington. With seven children between them, they enjoyed 35 years of marriage, the latter of which were spent bowling and traveling in their RV to visit family and friends.
In his 82 years of life, Jack was a son, brother, father, husband, Navy Veteran, college graduate, and mechanical engineer. One constant for Jack would be his never ending curiosity for tinkering, love of family and friends, kind heart, and boisterous laugh - traits that he has passed on to his children. He will be dearly missed. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
