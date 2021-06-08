May 16, 1954 - June 4, 2021
Jacquelyn Peterson (Jackie), age 67, passed away quietly in her sleep Friday morning, June 4, 2021, after a long illness.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lois Stubblefield; step mother, Marge Stubblefield; daughter, Teresa Cox-Peterson; and younger sister, Cheryl Stubblefield Nashida.
She is survived by her older sister, Linda Stubblefield-Little; sons, Brian Stubblefield and Aaron Cox-Peterson; daughter, April Peterson Brock; adopted daughter, Candra Hahn; stepbrother, Roger Miller; stepsister, Breidgette Miller; nieces, Shawna Smith and Jennifer Smith-Dandrade; and five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Born in Orange, California, she moved to Oak View, California, as a teenager where she finished high school. She later moved to Albany, Oregon, where she spent her remaining time. At the age of five she was an accomplished accordionist, which was quite a feat as the accordion was almost as big as she was. In her later years she enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She was a beautiful soul and will be greatly missed.
Arrangements have been made through Fisher Funeral Home. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
