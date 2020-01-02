Jacquelyne “Jackie” Prater Shuck

April 30, 1946 - December 1, 2019

Jackie Shuck, 73, of Albany, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2019 in Portland, after a brief illness.

Jackie was born in Millport, Alabama to Martin and Myrtle (Gill) Prater. She was the youngest of eight children. Jackie’s father, Martin, served many roles in the small community of Millport, including the Chief of Police. Jackie grew up active in her church and her school, including president of her high school class and the editor of her high school newspaper, the Crimson Tide.

Always an adventurous spirit, Jackie travelled throughout Europe for several months following high school graduation. Following her European adventure, Jackie ultimately settled into Albany where she lived happily for the next 45 years. Jackie loved the community of Albany, where she raised her children and worked for several local physicians.

She finished her career as an advocate for the elderly at Oregon Senior Services. In retirement, Jackie volunteered as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) in her quest to serve others. Jackie loved gardening, crafts, and always finding the next great bargain! Jackie is survived by her three children, Ryan, Katherine (Katie) and Morgan and her six grandchildren. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for January 9, 2020 at 1p.m. at the Albany Golf and Event Center. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.