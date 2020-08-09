James Aasum

April 25, 1930 – July 31, 2020
James J. Aasum, a longtime Corvallis chiropractor who played a significant role in advancing chiropractic care and insurance coverage for patients in Oregon and throughout the nation, died July 31, 2020, in Eugene. He was 90.
Jim was born April 25, 1930, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Thomas Aasum and Vivian Aasum (Ostrander). Jim grew up and went to high school in Fairmont, Minnesota. Following his graduation in 1948, the family moved to Corvallis, where Thomas Aasum established his chiropractic practice, the Aasum Clinic.
Jim graduated from Logan Chiropractic College in St. Louis, Missouri. And did graduate work at Palmer Chiropractic College in Davenport, Iowa, before returning to Corvallis and joining his father. He practiced with his father for 13 years before Thomas Aasum retired. Jim expanded and relocated the Aasum Clinic to downtown Corvallis, where for more than two decades Jim treated patients from throughout the Willamette Valley and the Oregon Coast.
He was active in state and national chiropractic organizations, and for many years worked as a volunteer lobbyist encouraging Congress and the Oregon Legislature to expand Medicare and other insurance coverage to patients seeking chiropractic care.
Jim was a charismatic speaker and frequently invited to give talks at chiropractic colleges and public schools, where he encouraged students to “think tall, stand tall, be tall.” At his office and at many of his appearances he handed out purple cards that said, “Keep Smiling.”
Jim took his own advice, and lived a remarkably full, fun and active life. Following his retirement in 1990, Jim and his wife and fellow adventurer of 46 years, Patty Aasum, traveled throughout the United States and Canada in a Country Coach bus. They spent summers at their lakeside home in Lincoln City, Ore., and winters in Palm Springs, Calif., with large groups of friends in both locales, with whom they skied, sailed, played tennis and golf, and took bike trips. Wherever he went, Jim was in high demand as an emcee for parties and an enthusiastic leader of group bike rides.
In 2014 Jim and Patty moved to Eugene to be closer to family. They found a church home at Northwood Christian Church in Springfield. Jim volunteered at PeaceHealth's RiverBend hospital and, ever the caregiver, was still working four-hour shifts even into his late 80s, moving patients in wheelchairs around the hospital and supporting patients and their families.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Tom Aasum Jr., and a daughter, Debbie Brye. He is survived by his wife, Patty, of Eugene; a son, Mark Aasum of Corvallis; a daughter, Christine Brye of Florida; two step-children, Kim Terrell of Eugene and Rick Attig of Portland; two sisters, Nancy Packer of Corvallis and Anita Jean Wylie of Springfield; six grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
The family plans a private graveside burial and will later hold a larger celebration of Jim's life. The Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home aasum-dufour.com in Albany is handling the arrangements.
