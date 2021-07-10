James Allen Bartram of Jefferson, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, in the presence of his loving family. Jim was born on September 29, 1938, in Hastings, Nebraska, to Arlie J. and Genevieve Terwilliger Bartram. He came to Oregon with the family in 1950. He attended Santiam and Queen Anne grade schools and graduated from Lebanon Union High School in 1958. After high school, he served in the Army in Germany. He married Carol Judy Hein on March 29, 1968. Jim was an outside fabrication truck driver/expeditor for Teledyne Wah Chang in Albany for 35 years. He had been a member of the Albany chapter of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles since 1966. It is there that he met his bride, Carol. He was also a member of Eastside Christian Church in Albany for many years. Jim had a passion for spending time with his family, rock polishing and jewelry making. He loved to travel, especially taking trips to Disney, cruises, camping, and fishing. He is survived by wife, Carol, and children, David Bartram of Forest Grove, Daren Bartram (Petra) of Vancouver, Washington, and Rosanna (David) Blackmore of Salem. Also, grandchildren, Harrison Bartram, and Christian, Ashley and Killian Blackmore. He is also survived by his siblings, Margaret Smith of Vancouver, Washington, and William Bartram (Lois) of Albany. A memorial service, open to family and friends, will be held Saturday, July 10 at 3 p.m., at The Eastside Christian Church in Albany, 1910 Grand Prairie Rd. SE, Albany. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a small donation in Jim's name to Eastside Christian Church.