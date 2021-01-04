 Skip to main content
James Banta

James Banta

March 22, 1941 - January 1, 2021

James Leroy Banta, 79, of Halsey passed away Friday. He was born in Lebanon to Maurine (Blackburn) and Leroy Percy Banta.

Jim grew up in Crawfordsville and has been a longtime resident of Halsey. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. Jim was a legendary heavy equipment operator, road builder, bridge builder and logger. He retired from Weyerhaeuser. He loved his Harley's, his family and his friends.

Jim is survived by his wife Jimmie; children: David Banta, Theresa Misner, Jennifer Kroll; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Viewing was held Monday January 4th at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Graveside service will be 1p.m. Tuesday January 5, 2021 at Union Cemetery in Crawfordsville. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

