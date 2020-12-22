James Busse

June 15, 1929 – December 9, 2020

On December 9, 2020, James Alfred Busse, loving father of five children, passed away at the age of 91.

Jim was born on June 15, 1929 in Chicopee, Kansas (Crawford County) to John and Della Busse. He grew up in Arma, Kansas with two brothers, Joe and John, and six sisters, Mildred, Mary, Irene, Leona, Barbara and Audrey. After high school Jim served in the Korean War.

On October 25, 1952 he married Helen Amelia Bortnick — they were married for over 50 years. As newlyweds, they moved from Kansas to Oregon. Jim worked for Champion International for most of his career. They bought their first home in Lebanon, Oregon. Jim and Helen raised four daughters, Cynthia, Jeanette, Alice and Anne (Paul) and one son, Nick (Laurel). Jim is the proud Grandpa to Dustin, Nicole (Brandon), Alex, Samantha, Helena, Julian (Katie) and Abby (Brendan) and three great grandchildren: Natalie, Dominic and Anne Sophie.