June 21, 1930 – March 30, 2020
James Calvin Lard, 89, of Lebanon, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at his home.
James was born June 21, 1930 in a small house near Pickwick Lake, ten miles north of Iuka, Mississippi. Son of Millard McKinley Lard, and Edna Pearl (Higgins).
He graduated from Iuka High School in 1948. Joined the U.S. Navy in January1951 and served until December 1954. His LST (Landing Ship –Tank) participated in the Inchon Landings in Korea in the1950’s.
James married Melva Lee Stephens on her birthday, February 29, 1952 at the Free Will Methodist Church in San Francisco, California.
James attended Mississippi State University in Starkville, Mississippi, graduating in 1959 with a Bachelor of Civil Engineering degree. In 1960, James went to work for RCA at the Ballistic Missile Early Warning System (BMEWS) radar station in Clear, Alaska maintaining IBM 7090 computers. He brought his family to Alaska in the summer of 1961 – living in a small mobile home at Tripod Trailer Court in Nenana. Later he moved the family to Anderson, and then Fairbanks, Alaska.
He worked at Clear until 1968 when he went to work for Control Data Corporation maintaining 7600 computers at the Lawrence Radiation Lab in Livermore, California and the Los Alamos Atomic Research Lab in New Mexico. In 1970 he went back to Fairbanks, Alaska where he owned and operated a motel as well as held a number of jobs as a Weaver’s Bros. truck driver, Electronics Technician at the European Space Research Organization (ESRO), the NASA Gilmore Creek Satellite Tracking Station, and Alyeska Corporation.
In 1981 he retired to a farm near Waterloo, Alabama called ‘Second Creek.’ He enjoyed gardening and raising cattle. He also was co-owner of a logging company in Alabama for 5+ years. In 2010, he moved to Lebanon, to be close to family and there continued his love of gardening.
His wife of 68 years recently passed away, he is survived by his four children: James (Connie) Lard, Joanna (Dean) Baugh, Wayne Lard, Wendalyn Tisland and seven grandchildren Deanna, Phillip, Joleena, Catherine, David, Jenna, and Jacob.
Private interment was at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.