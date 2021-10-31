James Dane Hall

Jim led the Alsea Watershed Study, the first investigation of the effects of forest practices on salmon and stream ecosystems. He was the original leader of the Stream Team, directing the stream ecosystem research for the Coniferous Biome of the International Biological Program. Jim was a charter member and officer of the Oregon Chapter of the American Fisheries Society, receiving the national AFS Award for Excellence in Fishery Education, and was elected a Fellow of the American Fisheries Society in the first year the award was created. The Stream Team seminar series that he began 50 years ago still brings students, faculty, scientists, and the public together to share new ideas and explore emerging issues in aquatic ecology and natural resource management.

Jim and Bonnie were pioneers of the early environmental movement. They practiced recycling, bicycle-commuting, and advocated for land use reform. They introduced their daughters to pristine wilderness areas during weeklong backpacking trips, beginning in the summer of 1965 when the girls were 5 and 7.