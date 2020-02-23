James David White

In addition to his career, James was an active member of Timberhill Racquet Club and an accomplished and enthusiastic player. He loved to ski, often hitting the slopes with colleagues from the department. His second wife, Valerie Bishop, joined him on the court and the slopes and also introduced him to sailboarding. With Valerie’s passing and as he moved toward retirement his energy transitioned to his garden and travel. Jim and his partner Wendy McKee travelled extensively with the M.I.T. alumnae travel program. London was a favorite stop as they enjoyed its classical music scene and took advantage of live performances at Wigmore Hall. At home, the local music scene was also a draw and they were frequent attendees at Corvallis Chamber Music performances as well as active supporters of the Corvallis Steinway series.