James Edward Brendle

August 8, 1936 - October 6, 2021
James was born to Florence and Tom Brendle in Burns, August 8, 1936. After a few moves, the family landed in Sweet Home. Jim attended Foster Grade School and graduated from Sweet Home High School in 1954. Jim was a milk man, sold cars, was a collector/repo man for a bank and was a social worker. Jim was even the Mayor of Waterloo at one time.
He loved cars and motorcycles, especially Pontiacs and Harleys. He rode with his Christian Motorcycle Association and helped start a local chapter, Wheels of Witness. Jim never called anyone by their given name. If he knew you, you had a nickname.
Jim married Bonnie Johnson, October 21, 1962, and they spent almost 59 years together. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie, his brother, Robert, son, Jason, and daughter, Julie. Jim is also survived by grandson, Jordan, granddaughters, Jessika, Bree, Harlee and great-grandchildren, Tanner, Presley, and Kasen. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Barbara Rice, and his brother, William Brendle.
We have so many good memories of his antics, his noises, his sayings and his love. He was a kind, sweet, loving father and husband.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.