James F. Barbour

March 8, 1931 - December 19, 2021
James passed away on December 19, 2021, in Corvallis, Oregon. He was born on March 8, 1931, to Percy E Barbour and Bernice Keyes Barbour, in Dundee, Oregon.
He was proceeded in death by his wife, Edene F. Barbour, who passed away in 1996. He is survived by his son, James (Joyce); daughters Catherine (Jim), Cheryl (Joe), Cecilia (Greg), and granddaughters Mindy (Joe), Teresa, Shalah, Brianna, and great-granddaughter Cassidy.
Visit: www.demossdurdan.com for more information.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.