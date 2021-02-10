August 23, 1936 - February 5, 2021

James F. Dain, 84, of Sweet Home passed away Friday. He was born in Watersmeet, Michigan, to Orin and Evelyn Dain.

He grew up in Scio. He graduated from Scio High School in 1955 and then moved to Crawfordsville in 1974 where he lived the rest of his life.

James enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching sports, basketball, track and playing baseball. He loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Peggy Dain; sons: Frank Perry, Ed Perry, Tim Dain; daughters: DeAnna Perry, Kimberly Dain; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings: Ginger, Joan, Lois, Susan, Tommy.

James was preceded in death by his dad Orin Dain; mom Evelyn Dain; and brother Butch Dain.

A viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 11, at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, February 12, at Union Cemetery in Crawfordsville.

