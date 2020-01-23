James H. jordan

June 29, 1935 – January 21, 2020
James Harvey Jordan, 84, of Albany, passed away in his sleep Tuesday morning, January 21, 2020. Jim was born June 29, 1935, in Ventura, California, to James G and Olivia Peterson Jordan. He grew up in Southern California and Southern Oregon, with his sisters, Mary and Martha.
Jim married Carol Ann Hopeman on September 7, 1958, in Albany. They lived in New York City for two years and in 1961 moved to Corvallis. In 1968, they built the North Albany home where they created a wonderful family life for their three children and many friends. Jim and Carol were married for 61 years. In addition to husband and wife, they were dear friends with shared values: they worked hard, understood each other, and cherished countless fun adventures.
With Carol, he valued his family and the arts and travelled extensively. Jim loved reading, classical music, opera, and ballet. Jim and Carol raised their family in Albany’s United Presbyterian Church, and made sure that their children and grandchildren learned to respect others, value education, and notice the wonder of nature.
They particularly loved their trips to Germany and Seattle to spend time with their daughter and son-in-law Barbara and Achim, and grandchildren Sophia Isabel and Oliver James Dettweiler. Before becoming ill, Jim taught his older grandchildren Nathan Jordan Young and Ilsa Jordan Young, and daughter Marilyn Louise Jordan, to row the Deschutes and Rogue rivers. Nathan, Ilsa, Sophia, and Oliver won the grandparent lottery with Jim and Carol.
Jim modeled kindness, humility, integrity, and work ethic. He attended Stanford University for three years on an engineering scholarship, and then graduated from Oregon State College (Kappa Sigma) and Columbia University law school. Jim was a member of the Oregon State Bar for more than 50 years, first as a partner in the Weatherford, Thompson, Horton, and Jordan law firm and later in private practice. He was active in the community and was awarded the Albany Junior First Citizen award in the 1970s. Jim was instrumental in starting Linn Benton Community College and served on the College Board for many years.
Jim loved outdoor adventures. He had a lifelong love of downhill skiing. He took his daughters on annual ski weekends for several years, and organized ski trips that took him with friends to many different ski areas in North America, including helicopter skiing in Canada. In his early 40s, he began whitewater river rafting, which he and Carol did together for 35 years, until his last trip at age 78. While in his 60s, Jim rowed his own raft down the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon for three weeks each, two years in a row. He was an avid fly fisherman with his son, David Lawrence Jordan, until David’s death in 1985.
In addition to his wife, daughters, and their families, Jim is survived by his sister Mary Edna Jordan of New Orleans, his sister Martha Boright (Art) of Albany, his sister-in-law Jean Hopeman (Dave Chambers) of Sonoma, and nieces and nephew Sarah Finamore, Heather Boright (Ken Baldwin), Andy Boright, Laura Hopeman, and Jennifer Ullman (Tito Granda). Preceding him in death were his son David Lawrence Jordan, his brother-in-law Richard M. Hopeman (Mary), and his nephew Mark F. Hopeman.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the David L. Jordan Scholarship Fund at Linn Benton Community College or the United Presbyterian Church. The family extends deep gratitude to the very kind and capable people from Hospice and Bonaventure who supported Jim and his family during his last months.
A viewing will be from 4pm-6pm, Monday, January 27, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11am on Saturday, February 1, at United Presbyterian Church in downtown Albany.
Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.