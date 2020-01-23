James H. jordan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jim modeled kindness, humility, integrity, and work ethic. He attended Stanford University for three years on an engineering scholarship, and then graduated from Oregon State College (Kappa Sigma) and Columbia University law school. Jim was a member of the Oregon State Bar for more than 50 years, first as a partner in the Weatherford, Thompson, Horton, and Jordan law firm and later in private practice. He was active in the community and was awarded the Albany Junior First Citizen award in the 1970s. Jim was instrumental in starting Linn Benton Community College and served on the College Board for many years.

Jim loved outdoor adventures. He had a lifelong love of downhill skiing. He took his daughters on annual ski weekends for several years, and organized ski trips that took him with friends to many different ski areas in North America, including helicopter skiing in Canada. In his early 40s, he began whitewater river rafting, which he and Carol did together for 35 years, until his last trip at age 78. While in his 60s, Jim rowed his own raft down the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon for three weeks each, two years in a row. He was an avid fly fisherman with his son, David Lawrence Jordan, until David’s death in 1985.