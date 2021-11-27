February 7, 1948 - November 16, 2021

James Paist, father, grandfather, brother; engineer, veteran and animated storyteller, has died. He died after a brief illness on November 16 at the Portland Adventist Hospital. He was 75 years old.

Known to his family and friends as Jim, he was born James Jay Paist in Portland, on February 7, 1946 to Frances Marion and Paul Paist.

Jim was a mechanical engineering phenom. He could fix anything and never met a gadget he didn't like. He displayed a talent for engineering at an early age with his Erector Set. He took apart and reassembled his first automobile as a teenager, which no doubt set his path to car repair.

He attended Albany Union High School, served in the U.S. Air Force, and received a mechanical engineering degree at Clackamas Community College. He was the founder and owner of Pacific West Engineering. Among his projects: design work for the renovation of New York's Brooklyn Bridge.

Jim shared his passion for off-roading with his family and friends for most of his life.

He is survived by his son, John Paist, daughter-in-law, Heather, and granddaughter, Adeline "Della" Rose, of West Linn; sister, Janet A. Paist, who lives in Greenwich Village, New York City, New York; and former wife, Janet E. Paist, of Milwaukie.

The light of his life was his three-year-old granddaughter, Della. His family and friends will miss his infectious laugh and boundless generosity.

We are honoring Jim with a contribution to Portland Homeless Family Solutions.

Stehn's Family Chapels is handling arrangements. https://www.stehnfuneralhomes.com