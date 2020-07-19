James “Jim” Buckley

April 24, 1944 – July 5, 2020
Ask anyone who knew Jim Buckley and what they remember most is his quick wit, kindness, quiet intelligence and playful spirit.
Jim was born in Marion, Ohio on April 24, 1944 to Patricia and Donald Buckley (who was killed in WWII just before Jim was born). They also had another son, Jim’s older brother John. Patricia later married Robert Buckley and they moved her young sons to Oregon in 1950, later adding 2 sisters, Margaret and Barbara to the family.
Jim attended Corvallis High School (Class of ‘62) where he met his future wife Dorothy Herb (Class of ‘63). Immediately following graduation, he served in the National Guard at Fort Knox..
When he returned, he enrolled in Oregon State University and he and Dorothy married. During this busy time, he and Dorothy, who was also studying at OSU, had two daughters, Becky and Darcie. Jim earned his bachelor’s degree in entomology at OSU and his master’s degree in biology with a minor secondary education.
He taught high school biology in Salem and ultimately moved to the environmental health field. He worked in supervisory positions for Lincoln, Washington and Clackamas Health
Departments, and also with Oregon’s Public Health Department. During that time, he was honored with Oregon’s Sanitarian of the Year award. Jim’s integrity and deep desire to help others made him a well-respected colleague throughout his career.
But it was Jim’s fun-loving personality, his sense of humor, contagious laugh, tireless energy and kindhearted teasing that made all who knew him grow to love him. He loved his family and it always showed. He was a kid at heart: adventurous, silly and playful.
Yet Jim was a hard worker, responsible and reliable. He loved nature: hiking, birding, camping, biking, running, and skiing. Jim was a life-long learner, earning his pilot’s license at a young age, taking up dragon boat racing, pottery, photography, cooking and the ukulele. He became a skilled woodworker and auto-mechanic, and worked tirelessly on his golf game. He also loved rock and roll and often sang his favorites (altering many lyrics and making us laugh at his various antics).
Jim was a joyful spirit who cared deeply and never hesitated to lend a helping hand to others. Jim will be forever missed and kept in the hearts of all who loved him. He was irreplaceable!
In honor of his life, donations can be made to the Audubon Society, Forest Park Conservancy, or Oregon Wild. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
