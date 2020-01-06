1927 — November 9, 2019

James (Jim) Denison, partner and husband to Betty Denison for 53 years, and our Dad, went home to be with our Lord early on the foggy morning of November 9, 2019.

Born in Eugene in 1927, he was raised in Lebanon, Salem and Klamath Falls, World War II veteran of U.S. Naval Services, 1950 graduate of Oregon State University School of Forestry, and longtime resident of the Newport/Toledo/Elk City and Lebanon areas of Oregon. He was an Oregon forester and lifetime advocate for Oregon’s forests. He spent more than sixty years as a timber cruiser, land and water rights surveyor and forestry consultant. He worked for Cascadia Lumber Company and Publishers Paper Company before co-founding two companies: Denison Surveying with his brother Chuck Denison, and Coastal Land Management with his wife Betty.

He was an incredibly kind and gentle man, and described as “good, solid, easy-going, trustworthy”, a “mensch” to forestry students, friends and family.