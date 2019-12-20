James “Jim” Francis Weatherby

January 10, 1947 – December 8, 2019
James “Jim” Weatherby, 72, of Albany, passed away from pancreatic cancer at home surrounded by his loving family.
The son of James and Rosemary (Drew) Weatherby, Jim was born in Chicago, Illinois. Raised in Southern California, he was in track and field at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana. Jim earned a BA in Business Administration from the University of Portland in 1970. After working as a Realtor, he studied computer technology and became a systems engineer for Advanced Control Technology. Jim developed software for and traveled to clients in England, Ireland, Canada, Detroit, Dallas, and Seattle. He worked on the first enhanced 911 system and the 787 Boeing Dreamliner.
He enjoyed reading, teaching, traveling, nature and spending time with his family. Jim was a member of the Albany Fitwalkers Walking Club and St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Jim is survived by his wife, Rozy; children, Judy Zerzan-Thul, Julia Weatherby, Mary Wachsmuth, Catherine Brites, Jennifer Jess; grandchildren, Hannah, Mario, Caridad, Amelia, Samuel, Davonte, Shaniya, Quentin, Jasper; sister, Thelma Adams and brother, John Weatherby.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be Saturday, December 28, with 9:30 a.m. Rosary followed by 10A.M. Mass at St. Mary’s Church, 815 Broadalbin Street SW, Albany.
Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.