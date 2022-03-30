James (Jim) Henry Becker

May 16, 1939 - March 26, 2022

James Henry Becker passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in Albany on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the age of 82.

Jim was born on May 16, 1939 in Hartington, Nebraska to Alphonse and Mabel Becker. He grew up on a farm in Hartington before moving to Albany in 1955. He graduated from Albany Union High in 1957.

In 1958, Jim met Karen Evans and they married in November of 1959. Jim enjoyed classic cars in his early years and then later in life he started collecting and restoring John Deere tractors. He made numerous lifelong friends who also enjoyed his passion for collecting.

Jim embodied an incredible work ethic, loyalty, kindness and a great sense of humor. He made friends everywhere he went. Jim cared deeply for the love of his life, Karen and the family they had together. Nothing was more important to him than the health and happiness of his family.

Jim is survived by his wife of 62 years, Karen; son, Brian and wife Sandy; son, Douglas and wife Britta; grandchildren Makenna and Silas; his brothers, Duane, Charlie, and Roger; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his father, Alphonse and mother, Mabel, as well as his brother, Allen.

There will be a celebration of life for Jim at Millersburg City Park on Sunday, July 3, at 1 p.m.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)