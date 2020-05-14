× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

December 23, 1925 – May 4, 2020

James “Jim” Herman Biegel

Jim was born on December 23, 1925 to Julius and Mamie (Engel) Biegel at the Biegel farm in North Albany. Jim passed away May 4, 2020 and was laid to rest at the Lutheran Cemetery in Corvallis.

Jim was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Albany and graduated from Corvallis High School in 1944. Jim went to the Army after graduation and served with the 11th Airborne Division in the Philippines and Japan until his honorable discharge in 1946.

In 1949, Jim married Marie Westendorf of Vancouver, Washington. They settled on the family farm on Independence Highway in North Albany and proceeded to have and raise four sons. Jim and Marie and the boys were long time members of Zion Lutheran Church in Corvallis. Jim was growing grass seed when he retired at age 60 and turned the farm over to his son Roger.

Jim and Marie loved to travel together and traveled extensively, taking several cruises and many tours around the world. They moved to Hawaii and lived in Waikiki for 10 years. In the last eight years, Jim and Marie have lived in the Bonaventure Retirement system, first in Salem and then in Albany.