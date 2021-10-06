March 24, 1933 – September 19, 2021

James (Jim) Leroy Tinnin, age 88, passed away September 19, 2021, at his home in Lebanon. He was born March 24, 1933, the 10th of 12 children born to Tomas P. Tinnin and Mary Agnes (McGee) Tinnin, of Fredericktown, Missouri.

Jim's elementary education was in a three room school house for students in grades 1-8. He then attended High school graduating 1950 all in Fredericktown, Mo. The only sport offered in his high school was boy's basketball and he was a participant. His real sports passion was baseball and boxing. He played in the American Legion traveling baseball league as a catcher, hoping to catch the eye of a major league scout. He went on to coach youth league teams throughout much of his life. He also boxed in Golden Gloves boxing tournaments for several years.

In 1950 Jim enlisted in the Navy serving on the USS WASP and discharged in 1954. In 1959 Jim joined the U.S. Coast Guard serving until 1965. After his military service he was employed by the U.S. Postal Service and quickly advanced to Post Master. He served as Post Master until his retirement in 1988. After retirement Jim spent most of his time serving in his community at the Lebanon Elks Lodge and on the City of Lebanon Fire District Committees.