June 28, 1955 - February 2, 2021

James (Jimmy or Jim) Graham Jr. was born in Lebanon on June 28, 1955, to the proud parents James L. Graham Sr. and Regina, who both preceded him in death, along with two siblings: David W. Graham and Patrick M. Graham, and a step daughter, Tammy Snow.

He grew up in Lebanon and worked various jobs around town, which included the Old Drive-In Theater. He made a lot of friends, was a good brother, and was well liked by all.

He left behind a Wonderful Wife, Betty Graham, his other siblings: Maureen Martin, Alan R. Graegham and Herman W. Graham. He also left behind his Sons: Eric Graham, Travis Graham, and Stepdaughter Annette Snow; various nieces, and nephews.

Viewing will be from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.

To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.