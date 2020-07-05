March 9, 1936 – March 21, 2020
James Marlin Douglass passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the age of 84 in the Garden Isle Rehabilitation Center in Lihue, Kauai.
He leaves his wife of 58 years, Shirley (Kelley) Douglass, his brother C. William Douglass of Minnesota, his son Bradley Douglass of Portland, Oregon; his daughter Minde Hine of Huntington Beach, California, and grandchildren Jasmine Genegabuas and Jonathan Hine.
James was born in Macomb, Illinois on March 9, 1936 to Ralph and Ruth Douglass. Jim began playing trumpet at age 8. He played trumpet solos with the local community band which his father directed. After graduating from High School, he attended University of Illinois where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Epsilon fraternity. At age 19, he auditioned and became the first chair and soloist with the Official United States Navy Band in Washington, D.C.
After 4 years, he left the Navy and attended Denver University for his undergraduate degree and University of Ohio for his Master’s degree. He taught high school band in Davenport, Iowa and in Skokie, Illinois. James spent the majority of his career as the Director of Bands at Oregon State University from 1968 until he retired in 1999. During his time at Oregon State University he directed the Symphonic Band, Wind Ensemble, Marching Band, and Basketball bands. In addition, he taught various music education classes and gave private lessons for 31 years.
Jim felt strongly that students who began a musical instrument should continue playing in high school, college, and beyond. Fifty years ago, in support of this, he founded the Northwest Band Camps, a summer camp for middle school and high school students that combined educational musical experiences with a fun recreational camp experience. He also served as an adjudicator, guest conductor, trumpet soloist, and band clinician at high schools and colleges in Europe, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, and throughout the United States.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a celebration of life has not been scheduled. The family will organize a celebration in the coming months.
