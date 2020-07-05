× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 9, 1936 – March 21, 2020

James Marlin Douglass passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the age of 84 in the Garden Isle Rehabilitation Center in Lihue, Kauai.

He leaves his wife of 58 years, Shirley (Kelley) Douglass, his brother C. William Douglass of Minnesota, his son Bradley Douglass of Portland, Oregon; his daughter Minde Hine of Huntington Beach, California, and grandchildren Jasmine Genegabuas and Jonathan Hine.

James was born in Macomb, Illinois on March 9, 1936 to Ralph and Ruth Douglass. Jim began playing trumpet at age 8. He played trumpet solos with the local community band which his father directed. After graduating from High School, he attended University of Illinois where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Epsilon fraternity. At age 19, he auditioned and became the first chair and soloist with the Official United States Navy Band in Washington, D.C.