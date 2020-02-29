May 20, 1928 — February 24, 2020

James Medley "Jim" Douglas of Albany died Monday, February 24, 2020. He was 91.

Jim was born May 20, 1928, in Portland to Royal E. and Audra Geraldine (Akers) Douglas. He grew up in Harrisburg and later Eugene, where he graduated from high school.

He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1948-52, during the Korean Conflict as an aircraft mechanic's staff sergeant. He was a proud veteran, a member of the American Legion, and had a lifelong love of aircraft and flight, earning a private pilot's license. After his military service, Jim was a Lane County sheriff's deputy, working as a resident deputy in Cottage Grove and later as a detective and member of the sheriff's dive team from the main office in Eugene. He was a private investigator before going to work at Teledyne Wah Chang in Millersburg. He retired after 17 years there.

Jim's sister Bonnie introduced him to Wilma Carolyn "Willy" Adams and the couple married July 19, 1953, in Junction City. Jim and Willy lived in Eugene and Coos Bay and later settled in Albany, where their three children graduated from high school.