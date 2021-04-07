James Stuart Mefford, 83, of Summit, died Thursday, April 1. He was loved by all who knew him.
He is survived by his partner, Alice M. Walberg; son James Mefford Jr.; daughters Lesa Carter (Timmy Boy) and Teri Smith (Uncle Marvin); many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and extended family.
His spirit lives on in each of the hearts that love him. Rest in peace Jim/dad/granddad/pop/papa. You will be missed by many. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
