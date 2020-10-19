James A. Vomocil

September 12, 1926 – September 17, 2020

Dr. James Vomocil, PhD., one of the greatest of The Greatest Generation, passed away of natural causes on September 17, 2020, five days after his 94th birthday. Jim was born on September 12, 1926 in Jacumba, California to Ladislav and Mary Vomocil. He grew up on a farm south of Gadsden, Arizona, twenty miles southwest of Yuma.

Upon graduation from Yuma High School in 1944, Jim enlisted in the Navy as a 17-year-old. While stationed in Chicago, he met Agnes Ann Cotter when both were riding on the L commuter train, just like in the lyrics of the 1944 Judy Garland hit song, Clang Clang Clang Went the Trolley. Jim married his little darling and sweetheart on Thanksgiving, November 28, 1946. They were married for 67 years until her death in 2014.

Jim and Agnes Ann raised three sons, Marc, Barry, and Kirk, first in Davis, California and then on a farm south of Philomath where they raised sheep and Christmas trees.