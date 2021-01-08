James Washburn

Jim spent the majority of his career working for OSU's Department of Ocean Engineering as a research associate and as the university's first diving officer. Jim participated in many long cruises on the OSU research vessel, the Yaquina, being responsible for the hydrographic data. He made numerous dives on the TOTEM project to moor instruments designed to monitor oceanographic and meteorological conditions. He participated in oceanographic experiments in Tahiti, New Caledonia, and the Bahamas. He was in charge of hydrographic data on cruises to Costa Rica and Peru, which provided him with the opportunity to dive in the Galapagos before the tourist boom! He also set up experiments in the OSU wave tank to study the effects of storm and tsunamis.