Jane Woodcock Corcoran

Bill was the first one to greet you with a big hug. He made you feel like you were the most important person in the room and always made you feel special. He could make you laugh, and bring a smile to your face because you knew he had a soft spot in his heart for you. Bill loved to sing and would serenade Jane or belt out a tune for others to enjoy.

Jane was the detail person, wanting to know what was going on in everyone’s lives, asking questions, remembering everything, and checking in to see how things were going. She cared deeply for each individual in her family, encouraging and supporting them always. She lived life with a positive outlook and a sense of humor. Jane was a lifelong reader, and for years her daily routine would start with reading her Bible and end by perusing the Corvallis G-T.

Family meant everything to the Corcorans, as did their faith in Jesus Christ. Their lives reflected the love of Christ and they wanted others to know Jesus too. Jane and Bill were members of Lifespring Foursquare Church and the Gideon’s International, serving in various capacities to share the Good News of the gospel.