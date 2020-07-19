× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 30, 1947 – July 8, 2020

Janelle Jean Risley O’Grady, of La Canada, California, passed away peacefully at home on July 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at 73 years old. Janelle, the youngest of five children, was born on June 30, 1947, in Corvallis, Oregon, to John and Dorothy (Larsen) Risley.

Janelle graduated from San Luis Obispo High School and later from Fresno State University with a nursing degree. She and her college sweetheart, Jim O’Grady, married in 1970 and made their home in La Canada.

Janelle worked as a registered nurse at Glendale Adventist Hospital before starting a family, and later as an Administrative Assistant for the Religious Education Office at St. Bede the Venerable Church in La Cañada. She remained a registered nurse for 40 years.

Above all else, Janelle’s life passion was the nurturing of her children and grandchildren. Equally extraordinary, was her strength of spirit in the face of long adversity to her health.