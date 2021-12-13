Janet Gray Paul, 86, of Corvallis, died Monday, November 29, 2021, of heart disease in Bend. She was born Janet Smetts, at Alta Bates Hospital, December 29, 1934, in Berkeley, California to Earl Delbert Smetts and Harriett Gray Hungerford-Smetts. She was fondly called Smetts by her friends and late husband, William (Bill) H. Paul. She grew up in a small oil refinery town that no longer exists called Avon, where she attended school in a one room company school house until 5th grade. She graduated from Mt. Diablo High School in 1952. Attended Oregon State College, pledged Pi Beta Phi Sorority and graduated in 1956 with honors in Home Economics and then earned her Masters Degree in Family Life, Management, and Counseling. While in college she met her lifelong husband, Dr. William H. Paul, and were married in 1956, in Concord, California, then went on to reside in Corvallis for 60 years. She worked for a short time for Civic Outreach in Corvallis, but the majority of her life was dedicated to being a homemaker and volunteering in the community. She became a Christian at age 17, and was a long time member of NW Hills Community Church where she served as the Director of Women's Ministries. Janet was affiliated with many groups in Corvallis and volunteered for the betterment of her community; Founding member, and past President, of P.E.O Chapter DQ, Pi Beta Phi Alumni Club, Assistance Guild, Good Samaritan Hospital Auxiliary, Corvallis Country Club, Tillicums Dance, church, Oregon State University Alumni Association, and Corvallis Schools. Her many hobbies included cooking, sewing, decorating, gardening, OSU sports, reading, traveling, being with people, and analyzing the news. Her greatest love came for her three children and grandchildren, where she devoted her life and energy to raising them and supporting them through their adulthood. She strived to put God first above all else. She is survived by her son, Howard Paul, of San Jose, California, son Donald Paul, and wife Marisol of Brentwood, California, and daughter Laura Chance, of Bend. Five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dr. William Paul Jr., and her parents, Earl and Harriett. A celebration of her life will take place Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. at NW Hills Community Church, Corvallis. A reception will follow. Donations can be made in Janet's name, to support women's education, to PEO Chapter DQ Oregon Fund, care of Susan Ellinswood, 6195 Fernhill Rd., Monmouth, OR 97361