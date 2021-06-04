April 17, 1933 – June 1, 2021
Janet Lee Sipe was born April 17, 1933, to Blanche M. and Robert C. Sipe in Albany, Oregon. She graduated in 1951 from Albany High School, and from the University of Oregon in 1955. She was married to Roger Harmon Reid from 1951 to 1974.
Surviving are her three sons Robert Forrest Reid, Richard Monroe Reid, and Roger Harmon Reid II, together with their spouses, Shelley, Liisa and Debbie, and her grandchildren, Nathan, his spouse Erica, Remington, Rhyan, Hannah and Josie. Her parents and brother, Elliott Sipe, predeceased her.
The family is remembering Janet privately and there are no plans for a public memorial.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
