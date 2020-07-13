Janet Mae Libbey

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 5, 1935 – June 28, 2020

Born May 5, 1935 to Ira Loren Young and Sylvia Flo Powell Young in Albany, Oregon. Janet graduated from Oregon State University with a Bachelor’s of Science in Secretarial Sciences in 1963. She worked as a secretary in San Francisco and in Albany at Willamette Industries. She married Leonard Libbey in Corvallis in 1971.

She was affiliated with the First Christian Church of Corvallis, Oregon.

Janet was an accomplished singer and piano player. She performed in a production of The Mikado at OSU.

Janet was loved and well taken care of by her Regent Court Senior Living family (previously known as Regent Court Memory Care) where she was a resident for many years.

She is survived by her relatives in the Powell family: Brenda, Lee and Erica of Corvallis, Oregon along with her first cousins Danny Powell in Georgia and his family and Merwyn Powell in California and his family.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ira and Flo, her husband Leonard and her first cousins Don Powell, Dick Powell and Ardith Wright.