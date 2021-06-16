January 16, 1952 - June 12, 2021
Janice Ellen Martin, 69, of Jefferson, Oregon, passed away at her home on June 12, 2021. She was born in Albany, on January 16, 1952, and graduated from Albany Union High School in 1970.
Janice is survived by her husband, Mike of Jefferson; son, Ryan Borde of Stayton; son, Jon Doney (Tracy) of Snohomish, Washington; and daughter, Melissa Borde-Loebl of Huntington Beach, California; step-daughter, Melissa (Graham) Fitzpatrick of Syracuse, Utah. Seven grandchildren: Ty, Kai, Kalea, Reilly, Abby, Lucas, Sam; four step-grandchildren: Todd, Matthew, Mason, and Emery.
The family would like to thank Willamette Valley Hospice and Visiting Angels for their caring and loving help. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home handled the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com
