Janice Kay Harrison-Gayner

Nov. 12, 1954 - Feb. 1, 2021

Janni was born November 12, 1954 to Randy and Phoebe Harrison, number 3 of 4 children.

She attended Grand Prairie Elementary, Calapooia Middle School and graduated from South Albany High School in the class of 1973.

She died unexpectedly, but in her sleep from a heart attack on February 1, in Burien, Washington.

Janni was the beloved wife of Paul Gayner and mother of 5 children: Nathan (Christina), Seth (Haley), Norah, Silas (Lindsey), and Phoebe (Jason) Helland.

She was the adored "Grammi" of 8.

Janni was a caring sister to Gregg (Janice), Gail (Ron) Wilkinson, and Ted (Patti).

Substitute teaching was her day job, but her heart was in volunteering. Paul and Janni were mentors for a young parents group and Janni to a young mothers group.

Their family were missionaries in Belize, Honduras & Mexico. She traveled to New Orleans after hurricane Katrina and Indonesia to help there. Janni loved helping and giving to others.

Janni will be deeply missed and always in our hearts. A family gathering was held to celebrate her life.