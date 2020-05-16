Janice Lee Mears

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

November 19, 1945 – May 11, 2020

Janice L. Mears, 74, of Albany passed away Monday, May 11, 2020.

The daughter of Robert and Lorann (Bolin) Wood, she was born in West Linn, Oregon. She married Donald Mears on November 19, 1965 in Corvallis, Oregon.

Janice loved hunting, camping, throwing darts and participating in dart leagues, playing Yahtzee with her family, and in her younger years, played recreational softball. During her softball career she coached several seasons of city league softball. She was a great cook and loved to crochet and read in her spare time, and loved John Wayne.

When her kids were in school, she was involved in their extracurricular activities and was known as “The Popcorn Lady” on Fridays. She enjoyed supporting her children’s activities and was the loudest fan at sporting events. She was an avid Oregon State Beavers fan her whole life and loved watching sports with family. Janice loved being home with her family and taking care of her children, and later in life, her grandchildren.

Janice is survived by her husband, Don; son, Michael Mears; daughter, Michele Jones; brother, Robert Wood: sister, Cheryl Hanson; seven grandchildren and one great granddaughter.