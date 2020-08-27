× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 21, 1940 – August 21, 2020

Janice Yvonne Noble, lovingly known as “Vonnie,” passed away peacefully with family on August 21, 2020, at her home in Culpeper, Virginia. She was a resident of Corvallis, Oregon for over 45 years and was a Rosarian with the Corvallis Rose Society and a member of the Corvallis Garden Club. She was also a proud member of the Benton County Republican Women when she lived in Corvallis.

While living in her new home state of Virginia, she enjoyed visiting historical sites throughout the state and one of her favorite places to visit was Shenandoah National Park and enjoying their famous blackberry ice cream. Vonnie was married to Gary Noble in Blue Lake, California on August 22, 1959.

Gary preceded her in death in February 2016. Vonnie is survived by her son Ken Noble and daughter-in-law Peggy of Spokane, Washington, daughter Deborah Hoy and son-in-law Jim of Culpeper, Virginia and daughter Nicole Worley and son-in-law Keith of Lake Havasu, Arizona and was a loving Grandmother to six grandchildren and one great grandchild. Vonnie is also survived by her loving brother, Larry DeVore and his wife Wilma DeVore of Bonner's Ferry, Idaho, step-sister Sue Kuhnhausen of Blue Lake, California and step-brother Mike Kuhnhausen of Bonner's Ferry, Idaho and sister-in-law Sheri DeVore of Redding, California.

She was preceded in death by her brother Tom DeVore of Redding, California. Vonnie's beloved dog, Ellie Mae, was at her side during her passing. Memorial services will be private and held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Janice Noble as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.