December 7, 1950 - March 17, 2020
An obituary will never suffice to convey the life of a person. The few words we choose to publish often ring hollow in a time of great loss. The life of Janis Irene Balsbaugh can never be reduced to a timeline of events. Rather, her life is seen in her faith and the impact she had on family members and friends she’s leaving behind. Those who know her, know the depth of who she truly was; written words cannot adequately tell what we know of her.
On March 17th, 2020, the world lost an incredible woman. What she wanted most was for everyone to know this: All is well. These words were written on her coffin. All is well. It is certainly not well for those of us who now mourn her loss, but all is well for her. Every tear has been wiped away. She has passed into eternal joy. She fought the good fight and finished her race. All is well.
Jan passed peacefully and gracefully from this world to the next in the comfort of her home in Scio, Oregon. It was a gorgeous and sunny evening full of birdsong and the sweet smells that come in the springtime. She was surrounded by her family in the place she had come to love, the home she shared with her husband, George. It came as no surprise that her last gesture before she died was to hug her husband and whisper “I love you” to her family. Every beat of her heart seemed to be full of a quiet love for others.
Jan courageously battled cancer for over two years, never losing her smile through it all. She was an example to many with her quiet perseverance. While her family is glad that she is free from pain, she will be dearly missed. Jan is survived by her husband George and her four children; Jon Balsbaugh, Joy Edewards, Janine Arthur and Jodi Yoder. She also leaves behind two older brothers, Larry and Dan Mohler, as well as 19 grandchildren and many loved ones who will miss her presence.
Jan was born on December 7, 1950 in Modesto, California to Kenneth and Irene Mohler. She grew up in the small town of Ripon, California, where she lived a simple life with her three older brothers in a small farmhouse surrounded by almond trees. Her grandmother lived next door and she often talked fondly of the times spent with her Grandma Mohler. She loved being outdoors and had a fascination for anything relating to the living world, especially birds. Jan loved to learn. She met George in elementary school and declared at an early age that she wanted to marry him. Later on, they became high school sweethearts and her wishes came true when they were married on April 8, 1970. She loved him dearly, through all seasons of life, including the hard times and the easy times.
George and Jan had two children, Jon and Joy, before moving to Oregon in 1977. They settled into a small home in Adair Village, Oregon, where they had two more children, Janine and Jodi. They spent over 40 years in that home. During that time, Jan took her love for learning and became a pioneer in the homeschooling movement, educating her four children at home for the majority of their school years. Her love for her family was evident in the life that she chose to live: a life of service and devotion to others. She was a quiet spirit, loved by many; a patient woman who showed grace to all who entered her life and her home. Jan had a deep connection to gardening that was seen in the nearly half acre garden that took up the majority of their property in Adair Village. Her care in tending the earth was incredible. She had visions in her last days of even more beautiful gardens than the ones she tended.
Jan’s strong faith in Christ sustained her throughout her life and into her death. Her peaceful exit of this world was a testimony to the deep peace that she must have felt inside. All is well.
Due to current health restrictions on large gatherings, the family held a private graveside service. A larger memorial service will be held later at a time to be determined.
Her family would like to thank Willamette Valley Cancer Institute in Eugene, and especially Dr. Charles Anderson and all the wonderful nurses who cared for her over the past two years. They would also like to thank Lumina Hospice and Palliative care for their grace and care as they helped the family walk Jan to the end of her life.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
