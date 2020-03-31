Janis Irene Balsbaugh

Jan courageously battled cancer for over two years, never losing her smile through it all. She was an example to many with her quiet perseverance. While her family is glad that she is free from pain, she will be dearly missed. Jan is survived by her husband George and her four children; Jon Balsbaugh, Joy Edewards, Janine Arthur and Jodi Yoder. She also leaves behind two older brothers, Larry and Dan Mohler, as well as 19 grandchildren and many loved ones who will miss her presence.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jan was born on December 7, 1950 in Modesto, California to Kenneth and Irene Mohler. She grew up in the small town of Ripon, California, where she lived a simple life with her three older brothers in a small farmhouse surrounded by almond trees. Her grandmother lived next door and she often talked fondly of the times spent with her Grandma Mohler. She loved being outdoors and had a fascination for anything relating to the living world, especially birds. Jan loved to learn. She met George in elementary school and declared at an early age that she wanted to marry him. Later on, they became high school sweethearts and her wishes came true when they were married on April 8, 1970. She loved him dearly, through all seasons of life, including the hard times and the easy times.