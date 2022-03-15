June 12, 1942 - March 4, 2022

Jay Bryan Kimball, 79, of Lebanon, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022.

He was born June 12, 1942, in Los Angeles, California, to John Bryan & Mary Elizabeth (Smith) Kimball. He was raised in Menlo Park, California where he graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School in 1960. Jay graduated from Chico State College in 1964 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Industrial Management. He enlisted in the Coast Guard Reserves in 1962.

At the age of 19, Jay accepted Jesus as his Lord & Savior, at a Billy Graham Crusade. He loved the Lord with all his heart and did his best to serve Him.

Jay is survived by his wife, Lynda Irene (Summers) Kimball; daughter Sherrie and husband Michael Ingram of Sweet Home; son Bryan Kimball and his Crystal of Lebanon; grandchildren Carter & Cole Kimball and Victoria, Adria, & Jacob Ingram; great-granddaughter Prestlie Kimball; brother John & wife Peggy Kimball of Mt. View, California; sister Karin & husband Roy Clinesmith of Benge, Washington, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Cornerstone Fellowship, 1234 Long St, Sweet Home. Private burial will be in Fall River Mills, California. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. Honorariums can be made to SHEM at 1115 Long Street, Sweet Home, Oregon 97386

