× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 22, 1935 – March 25, 2020

Jean Fae Spahr, of Lebanon, passed away in her sleep on March 25, 2020. Jean was born in Mankato, Minnesota, to Fabian and Edna Boshnyak.

Jean’s husband, CJ Spahr, passed away on May 6, 2019. Jean and CJ had five children; Daniel, Debra, Sandi, Michelle and Shane. There are also seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will not be a memorial service at this time. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jean Spahr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.