February 22, 1935 – March 25, 2020
Jean Fae Spahr, of Lebanon, passed away in her sleep on March 25, 2020. Jean was born in Mankato, Minnesota, to Fabian and Edna Boshnyak.
Jean’s husband, CJ Spahr, passed away on May 6, 2019. Jean and CJ had five children; Daniel, Debra, Sandi, Michelle and Shane. There are also seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will not be a memorial service at this time. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
