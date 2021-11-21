 Skip to main content
Jean Ibsen Zuschlag

April 7, 1922 - October 10, 2021

Jean Zuschlag, 99, passed away at her residence. A memorial will be held at the Eddyville Cemetery on November 27 at 11:00 a.m., followed by a reception at the Blodgett Church at 1:00 p.m. See the Fisher Funeral Home website for a complete obituary.

