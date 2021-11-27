 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jean Ibsen Zuschlag

  • 0

April 7, 1922 – October 10, 2021

Jean I. Zuschlag, 99, of South Beach, passed away at her residence.

A memorial service will be graveside in the Eddyville Cemetery, Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 11 a.m., followed by a gathering at the Blodgett Church at 1 p.m.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WHO designates new COVID strain Omicron as ‘variant of concern’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News