Jean Marlene Haller

November 10, 1938 – July 10, 2021

Joan Marlene Haller, 82, of Jefferson, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021.

Joan was born in Jefferson to Lloyd and Agnes (Thiessen) Hilliker as the oldest of four children, in the home her grandfather had built. Her mother and aunts had also been born in the same house. She loved this house! Joan lived most of her life there – growing up and later when she moved in to take care of her father.

Joan went to Albany High School, and after graduating, enlisted in the Army where she met her future husband, Edwin Haller. The couple married on November 22, 1958, and lived in Chicago, Illinois, where they had three children. Every morning, Joan would put out her flag, put her hand over her heart, say the Pledge of Allegiance, salute the flag and say “Yes Sir!”

In 1963, Joan and her family moved to Lebanon, where two more children were born – Tom and Sue. Having five children, most of Joan's life was spent at home taking care of her family. She sold Tupperware and Aloe Vera, and retired from working at Oregon Senior and Disabled Services in 1999.