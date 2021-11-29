October 29, 1925 - November 10, 2201

Jean Napier Hurt Petersen of Corvallis, Oregon, died on November 10, 2021. Jean was born on October 29, 1925, to George E. Hurt, Sr. and Margaret Napier Hurt in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania and graduated from Peirce College in Philadelphia in 1943. She married her husband of 63 years, Roger G. Petersen, on June 26, 1948. Their son, David E. Petersen, was born August 27, 1955, in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania. The Petersens moved to Corvallis, Oregon in 1955.

While serving as a Ford Foundation Visiting Professor in Cairo, Egypt, and as a senior scientist for ICARDA in Aleppo, Syria, and also as a consultant with Winrock International Institution in Pakistan, Jean and Roger enjoyed meeting many interesting citizens of those countries, some of whom became fast friends. On their travels to and from Roger's assignments, they had memorable journeys in Egypt; Balbeck, Lebanon; Greek ruins in Athens; Petra in Jordan. Later in retirement to Keukenhof Gardens in Amsterdam, Holland; Australia; New Zealand; Fiji; and a fantastic five-week Star Flyer sailing cruise from Phuket, Thailand to Athens, Greece.

Jean was very active in several community organizations. In 1957 she was Chairman of OSU Newcomers and in 1967, being an avid golfer, she was President of the Women's Corvallis Country Club Association. Assistance League of Corvallis was organized in 1968. Jean was a charter member and became its President in 1970-1971. In 1971, Jean was President of the Episcopal Church Women of the Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan. At that point, Jean decided "enough already!"

Jean's parents and brother, George E. Hurt, Jr., predeceased her as well as her husband, Roger (Professor Emeritus OSU Statistics Department), in 2011. Survivors include Jean and Roger's son, Dave, and daughter-in-law, Colleen, of Bend, Oregon; grandson, Benjamin, and granddaughter-in-law, Leah, and grandchildren Hunter and Gwen; granddaughters, Haley and Lindsey; nephew, Terry Hurt; nieces Colette Stepp and Georgeanne McConaughey of Texas; and numerous cousins in England and Scotland.

At Jean's request no services will be held. Gifts in her honor can be made to the Assistance League, Corvallis, Oregon.