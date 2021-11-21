Jeanette A. Ashby

May 12, 1929 - April 14, 2021

Jeanette Z. (Bolas) Ashby, 91, born in Missouri to Emory J. Bolas, Sr. and Ruth (Butin) Bolas, died on April 14, 2021 in Albany.

She graduated as a microbiology major from the University of Kansas, and married classmate Vernon Ashby soon after their graduation. Initially settling in Portland, they grew to love the Oregon Coast before moving to Seattle, where they spent many of their 62 years together. Their return to Oregon came after retirement.

Jeanette's work, both paid and volunteer, was characterized by accuracy and good cheer. She was employed in secretarial support within higher education for over a decade, and gave her service for several years as coordinator of volunteer records and facilitator of dispatch for wilderness search and rescue missions.

Jeanette made her way through the world primarily as a homemaker of abundant skill and warmth. She was a lifelong bookworm filled with curiosity about the world, a capable individual or partner in do-it-yourself projects, and a licensed amateur radio operator. In all of her activities, conversations, connections, and care were a firm foundation. A thoughtful neighbor, she was also a gentle volunteer in many capacities within her church. In her last years, Jeanette frequently expressed gratitude for gifts of time beyond her expectations. Her sense of wonder increased with each new great-grandchild, reinforcing her own perspective as always younger than her years, and confirming her care and concern for community and the world.

She is survived by her four children, Jeanne Coburn, Nancy Ashby, Carol Ashby and David Ashby, and each of their spouses; by six grandsons and their spouses; by eight great-grandchildren; by her siblings, Roger Bolas and Julia (Bolas) Berry; and by nieces and nephews of multiple generations. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon H. Ashby, and her elder brother, Emory J. Bolas, Jr.

A memorial service for immediate family was held virtually in May. An online organ concert in her memory is under the care of Albany First United Methodist Church, and can be accessed through the church's website or by the following link:

Interment of ashes is alongside Vernon at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, but where love was needed, there she was and remains, in hearts she touched.